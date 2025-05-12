William Blair Issues Optimistic Estimate for LENZ Earnings

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LENZ opened at $26.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31. LENZ Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $741.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.41.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LENZ. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,243,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 374,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

