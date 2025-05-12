William Blair Issues Pessimistic Forecast for APLS Earnings

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.61 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.37.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $154,684. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,019 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,862.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

