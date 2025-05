Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.5% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,087,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 685,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Willow Biosciences Stock Down 12.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 902.05, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc is a Canadian biotechnology company based in Calgary. It produces high purity, plant-derived compounds that provide building blocks for the global pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada.

