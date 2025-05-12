WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) & Toast (NYSE:TOST) Financial Survey

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Toast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WISeKey International and Toast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Toast 0 13 11 0 2.46

Earnings and Valuation

WISeKey International currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Toast has a consensus price target of $40.91, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Toast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Toast is more favorable than WISeKey International.

This table compares WISeKey International and Toast”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $11.88 million 3.08 -$15.36 million N/A N/A Toast $5.22 billion 3.89 -$246.00 million $0.23 177.61

WISeKey International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Toast 0.40% 1.54% 0.93%

Risk & Volatility

WISeKey International has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toast has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toast beats WISeKey International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast. It provides toast online ordering and toast takeout, first-party delivery toast delivery services, and third-party delivery integrations and orders hub; and loyalty, email marketing, and toast gift cards. In addition, the company offers payroll and team management, Sling by Toast, Toast pay card and payout, and tips manager, as well as partner-enabled products comprising insurance and benefits; supply chain and accounting products, such as xtraCHEF by toast; and financial technology solutions consisting of payment processing, toast capital, and purchase plans. Further, it offers reporting and analytics, Toast shop, and Toast partner connect and application programming interfaces. The company was formerly known as Opti Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Toast, Inc. in May 2012. Toast, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.