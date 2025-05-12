Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Down 17.4% – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.4% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 89,135,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 56,147,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.23.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
