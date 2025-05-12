Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 17.4% – Time to Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 89,135,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 56,147,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
