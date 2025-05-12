Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 17.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 89,135,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 56,147,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.