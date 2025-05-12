Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 17.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 89,135,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 56,147,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.

