Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 17.4% – Should You Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) dropped 17.4% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 89,135,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 56,147,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.23.
Wishbone Gold Company Profile
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
