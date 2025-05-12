WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in WK Kellogg by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.86.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE KLG opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. WK Kellogg Co has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.13%.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

