Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Receives $6.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $5.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.10. Xeris Biopharma has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.07.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,353,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,559.30. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XERS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 36,542.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 685,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 651,481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 492.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 756,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 628,807 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $2,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 502,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.