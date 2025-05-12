XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in XPEL by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in XPEL by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in XPEL by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in XPEL by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of XPEL opened at $36.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.83. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

