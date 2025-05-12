Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $392.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 335.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

