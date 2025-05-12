YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $34.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. YETI has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YETI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $135,356,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $35,177,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $40,496,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $37,098,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,778,000.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

