YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $34.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YETI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.
Get Our Latest Research Report on YETI
YETI Price Performance
YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of YETI
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $135,356,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $35,177,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $40,496,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $37,098,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,778,000.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than YETI
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.