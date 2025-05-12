Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,098 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,865,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,906,000 after purchasing an additional 204,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Yext by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,758,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 1,082,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yext by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 273,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yext by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 848,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 186,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Stock Up 0.9%

YEXT opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $826.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

