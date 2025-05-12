Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for Rollins Q3 Earnings

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Rollins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bose now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

ROL opened at $56.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06 and a beta of 0.79. Rollins has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,815,000 after acquiring an additional 999,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,778,000 after buying an additional 617,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $176,784,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after buying an additional 322,610 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $101,448.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,388.40. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

