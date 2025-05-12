Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for KNX Earnings

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

