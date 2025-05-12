Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for EMN Earnings

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of EMN opened at $77.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.