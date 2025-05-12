Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for FITB Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.5%

FITB opened at $37.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

