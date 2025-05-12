Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Dover Earnings

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $176.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Dover has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ecofi Investissements SA lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

