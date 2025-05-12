Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for State Street

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.72 EPS.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 target price on State Street and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.15.

NYSE STT opened at $93.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. State Street has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,820 shares of company stock worth $1,567,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in State Street by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

