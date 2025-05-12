ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $10.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 311.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

