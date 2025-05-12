ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $10.19 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.
ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.
ZI opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 311.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
