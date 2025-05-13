10,500 Shares in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTS. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $3,330,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after buying an additional 125,988 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 877.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,046 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 614,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 96,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 530,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 3.0%

VTS stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $852.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $28.41.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is presently 284.81%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

