18,225 Shares in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MARA by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MARA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in MARA in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MARA in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in MARA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 122,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 6.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.19 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at $65,232,861.24. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

