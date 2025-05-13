1,916 Shares in Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:KNCT) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:KNCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA KNCT opened at $106.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $112.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average is $104.22.
Invesco Next Gen Connectivity ETF Profile
