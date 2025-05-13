3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Has $20.98 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 7.2% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $196,711,000 after buying an additional 50,978 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.4%

NVDA opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

