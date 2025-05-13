6,813 Shares in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Red Violet by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Red Violet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Violet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Red Violet by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Red Violet by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,991,121.60. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek Dubner sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $462,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,819,313.59. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Price Performance

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. Red Violet, Inc. has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $643.09 million, a PE ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.69.

(Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.