8,774 Shares in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NETGEAR by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NETGEAR by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $845.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.09. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.24 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

NTGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NETGEAR news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 2,671 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $75,028.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,565.05. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $291,148.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,526,806.32. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,448 shares of company stock valued at $458,221. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

