AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $76,271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,652,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,021 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,803,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 225,350 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

