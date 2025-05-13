Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Akoya Biosciences worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 5.5%

AKYA stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 162.99% and a negative net margin of 66.77%. Research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKYA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.80 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

