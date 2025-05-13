Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 147.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 118,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $656.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.36. Algoma Steel Group had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is -12.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASTL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Canada cut shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

