Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $23,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

ALKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $529,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,703,354.20. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,325.64. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALKT opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

