Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,081 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 529,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.53 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,298.75. This represents a 71.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

