American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,315 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.41% of American Assets Trust worth $22,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

Shares of AAT opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.