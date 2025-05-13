Analysts Issue Forecasts for Steven Madden Q1 Earnings

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Steven Madden Stock Up 14.9%

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Steven Madden by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 231.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

