Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Position Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 5.98. Applied Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Applied Digital Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

