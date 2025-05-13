Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,089,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 43,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $332,871.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,832.50. This represents a 44.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $379,402.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,449.20. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 474,780 shares of company stock worth $3,581,581. 9.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 3.0%

ACHR opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

