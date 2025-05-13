Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.65. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

