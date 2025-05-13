Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ardent Health Partners were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardent Health Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardent Health Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11.

Ardent Health Partners ( NYSE:ARDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ardent Health Partners, LLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARDT shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Ardent Health Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardent Health Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

