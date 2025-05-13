ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 927.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.36.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -822.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

