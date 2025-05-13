Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.

