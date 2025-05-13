Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.65%.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment.
