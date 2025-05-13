ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.00. ATA Creativity Global has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.11.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

