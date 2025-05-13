Atb Cap Markets Comments on Surge Energy Q1 Earnings

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Surge Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut Surge Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Surge Energy Trading Up 3.4%

TSE:SGY opened at C$5.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$4.37 and a one year high of C$7.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.52. The stock has a market cap of C$517.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surge Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Murray Bye bought 11,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,803.60. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

