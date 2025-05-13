Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. Atlantic American has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

See Also

