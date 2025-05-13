Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Stock Performance
AVGR stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61.
