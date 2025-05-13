B. Riley Comments on DHI Group’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHI Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DHI Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

DHI Group Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE DHX opened at $1.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.32.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,614.48. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in DHI Group by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

