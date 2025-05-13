BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $889,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $127.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.19. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $132.29.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,265.87. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

