Barclays PLC Acquires 1,240 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tucows were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCX. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tucows in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tucows by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Stock Performance

Tucows stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.80. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.61 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $133,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,915.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,360 shares of company stock worth $256,617. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Tucows Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

