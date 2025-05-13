Barclays PLC Acquires New Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $15,397,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Aegon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,028,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 841,863 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 145,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Aegon by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. Aegon Ltd. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $6.96.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1992 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Aegon’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Aegon Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

