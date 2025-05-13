Barclays PLC Buys 1,249 Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MediWound were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MediWound by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in MediWound by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 121,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. MediWound Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $201.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.30.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.23. MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDWD. StockNews.com raised shares of MediWound to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

