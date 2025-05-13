Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Maiden were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 466,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 107,279 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 71.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Maiden

Maiden Profile

(Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.